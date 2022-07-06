Johnson hopes Portugal camp sets 'foundations'

Lee Johnson's Hibernian players are back on home soil after a gruelling warm weather camp in the Algarve.

The new Easter Road boss will get his first taste of competitive football at the Leith club when his side host Clyde in their opening League Cup group game.

"Portugal was a really good week," Johnston told Hibs' club website. "But it’s the foundations for us so we're ready for when the season kicks off.

"We need to be organised going into competitive games so early. We were challenged in the [friendlies] we played, the boys stood up to it and I honestly think they enjoyed it.

“They were tired at the end of the trip, but it’s about getting that balance and rejuvenating them so we can hit the ground running."