Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

It's been eight years since Leeds scored at the Amex Stadium, a ground where they are yet to win in seven attempts. In fact, the aggregate score over the last five visits is 11-0 to the Seagulls.

These sequences will not affect Marcelo Bielsa's thinking before Saturday's trip to Brighton but he will remember the poor performance of last season. An anomaly of a 2-0 defeat amidst a stellar run of 11 games to end the campaign.

The comforting aspect of the here and now is that top scorer Raphinha (illness) is definitely available after missing out at Spurs.

The Brazil winger has confirmed his fitness prior to Bielsa's news conference where the head coach will be asked about the likely return of strikers Patrick Bamford (ankle) and Rodrigo (foot) along with the quartet of Luke Ayling, Jamie Shackleton, Crysencio Summerville and Robin Koch.

The likelihood of all being available is slim but the encouraging progress of forward Joe Gelhardt, 19, witnessed by his impressive Premier League start at Spurs last time out suggests that United could at least end their goal drought at the Amex.