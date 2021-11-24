'Recognition bodes well for the future' - Albion Unlimited podcast out now

💥Albion Unlimited 💥



Ex defender @adamhinsh on #bhafc loan/academy system, Albion season & life @WorthingFC ahead of big FA Trophy game.



also Carl Rushworth on his future, @WFCOfficial loan, Rob Sanchez & England U21s



🎧 Full podcast 👉 https://t.co/ixQj1q8LUj pic.twitter.com/ZCT9HgwC0l