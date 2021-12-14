Edinson Cavani's brother has indicated the striker is nearing an exit from Manchester United, with a move to Brazil potentially on the cards for the 34-year-old Uruguayan. (Manchester Evening News), external

Barcelona and Juventus are also interested in signing Cavani alongside Brazilian club Corinthians. (Marca), external

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong's father says Europe's "top five clubs" have enquired about signing his 24-year-old son but a move to Manchester might not appeal to the Netherlands international because "it's often bad weather there". (Algemeen Dagblad, via Goal), external

United are prepared to compete with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in the chase for Porto winger Luis Diaz, 24. (Fichajes, via Team Talk), external

Reds winger Jesse Lingard, 28, is on Newcastle boss Eddie Howe's wishlist. (Guardian), external

