Article: published on 4 July 2022
What are your hopes for this pre-season?
- Published
The West Ham players have returned to pre-season training ahead of the new Premier League season.
With a brief trip to Sweden on the horizon, what are you hoping to see from David Moyes' side?
Friday, 8 July - Servette v West Ham, Geneva - 17:00 BST
Tuesday, 12 July - Ipswich Town v West Ham, Portman Road - 19:00 BST
Tuesday, 12 July - Boreham Wood v West Ham, Meadow Park -19:00 BST
Saturday, 16 July - Reading v West Ham, Madejski Stadium - 15:00 BST
Tuesday, 19 July - Rangers v West Ham, Ibrox Stadium - 19:45 BST
Saturday, 23 July - Luton Town v West Ham, Kenilworth Road - 15:00 BST
Which young players should get the chance to impress the boss?