'It's a happy day for everyone'

Mohamed Salah said Liverpool are in a "good position to fight for everything" as he signed a new three-year contract at Anfield.

The 30-year-old's previous deal had been due to expire at the end of 2022-23.

"It’s a happy day for everyone," the forward told the official club website.

"It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.

"We are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well.

"We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again."

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

How are you feeling about this news, Reds fans? Have your say here