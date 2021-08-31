Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

With Moise Keane now back at Juventus, one other outgoing deal Everton will be desperate to do before the window closes is get James Rodriguez off their wage bill.

The Colombian has been told he has no place in manager Rafa Benitez’s plans and will face a season in the wilderness, and Everton an expensive outlay, if he cannot be moved.

Everton had hoped to include him in a deal for Porto winger Luis Diaz but hopes are fading on that one although there remains a hope AC Milan might come to the rescue.

Either way, Everton will not want him still on their payroll come the end of this window.