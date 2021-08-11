Andy Bayes, BBC Radio Lancashire

Burnley chairman Alan Pace says he has "no doubt" that Sean Dyche will agree a new long-term contract as Burnley manager.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, Mr Pace said he is "absolutely hopeful that we will get this nailed down and buttoned up".

Dyche has one year left on his current deal and has been in charge of the Clarets since 2012.

"I'm not worried at the same time because we have a great relationship," Pace added.

"I think people probably over think and worry about things more than we do. We're very comfortable with each other, at least I feel. It will be done soon, I have no doubt."

