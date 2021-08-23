Crystal Palace v Brentford: The pick of the stats
Crystal Palace are winless in their last 10 Premier League London derbies (five draws, five losses), managing a draw this time around after losing their last four.
Brentford extended their unbeaten run in the league (excluding play-offs) to 14 games (seven wins, seven draws), registering a clean sheet in eight of the last 10.
Since 2018-19, Brentford are only the second promoted side to take at least four points from their first two Premier League games of the season, after Sheffield United also enjoyed a win and a draw in their maiden games in 2019-20.