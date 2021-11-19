Moyes on Ogbonna surgery, Rice and Wolves
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before Saturday's match against Wolves.
Here are the key lines from the West Ham boss:
Angelo Ogbonna is set to have knee surgery in the next couple of days: “It’s really sad because he’s a great team player and his performances have been great”;
Players will continue being assessed as they return from the international break, but Moyes is glad to have Michail Antonio back from Jamaica duty: “He’s really important to us so the quicker we get him back the better”;
The Hammers manager agrees with the praise Declan Rice has been receiving from pundits, including Glenn Hoddle’s claim that Rice is the Premier League’s best player at the moment. Moyes said: “He’s as good as anybody in my mind. We’re not talking too much about it if we can help it, but he is such a good talent”;
Moyes feels like the amount of games is starting to take its toll on players, particularly those playing international football;
Speaking about Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky purchasing a 27% stake in the club, Moyes said he is a really good addition to the board: “It looks and feels like a good move for West Ham”;
He believes Bruno Lage has done a good job taking over as Wolves manager from Nuno Espirito Santo: “They’re are a really difficult team to play against, and they’ve found their feet under a new manager.”