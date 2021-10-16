Southampton v Leeds: confirmed team news

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl makes five changes to his starting XI as the hosts search for that elusive maiden win in the Premier League this season.

Captain James Ward-Prowse begins a three-match ban, while right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, winger Theo Walcott, wideman Nathan Tella and striker Adam Armstrong drop to the bench.

The quintet are replaced in the side which lost at Chelsea by Romain Perraud, Armando Broja, Moussa Djenepo, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Ibrahima Diallo.

Scotland striker Che Adams is also out injured.