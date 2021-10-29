'A guy you can call at 3am'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Mateo Kovacic will miss "weeks" of action due to a hamstring injury but has praised the midfielder's impact this season.

Kovacic, 27, will be out until after the international break but has already created five goals in this season's Premier League having set up just one in the 2020-21 campaign.

"You can call him at 3am and call him for tactical training, defensive training, set-piece training and he will be there with a smile for what is needed," said Tuchel.

"He is such a fantastic guy. A fantastic team player.

"I was a huge fan of him when he played for Real Madrid. I told him straight away I remember El Clasico matches I watched with him and I could feel such a big potential when I met him and found this friendly, humble guy with such a big heart for football and passion for training. It is a pure joy to be his coach.

"What we do is encourage him to trust in his potential. To simplify his game a little bit. To not look in every action for the third and fourth solution, sometimes he has a first and second solution which is pretty good. He always thinks of the others. He would pass the ball on the goal line to someone else if there was somebody to score and not him.

"He did a huge step this season in terms of proven statistics. He is involved in decisive passes. He still can improve in timing and composure with the last pass. It’s a pleasure to have guys so courageous and brave in matches. He will never hide. I would have loved to play with guys like this, who help you in any situation, fight for you, run for you. He’s a real fighter and top player."