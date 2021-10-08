Clubs in the Premier League will be monitoring its stipulations very carefully after Newcastle’s takeover, says football writer Raphael Honigstein.

A Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover of Newcastle was completed on Thursday and Honigstein says other English top-flight clubs will have concerns about the deal.

“There are Premier League stipulations that will be watched very carefully by other members of the Premier League,” he said on the Football Daily podcast.

“They don’t want a disruptor to come in and blow everyone out of the water. It’s not so much that their position is under fire – that is part of it – but also the inflationary pressure that comes with it.

“If you are Manchester City, Liverpool or Manchester United, you are able to keep your best players. If someone pays double of what you’re paying then that distorts the market and can be very problematic.

"The Premier League as a body will be very careful how much investment they allow. As much as they welcome the business model in principle - and love the fact it is going to bring a lot more attention, hype and money – they’ll be careful that the inflationary pressure is not going to cause too much damage to other clubs.”

