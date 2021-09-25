Everton v Norwich City - confirmed team news

There is just change to the Everton side who lost 3-0 to Aston Villa in their last league outing.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford returns after a two-match absence with a shoulder injury. Asmir Begovic drops to the bench.

Everton XI: Pickford, Keane, Allan, Gray, Digne, Mina, Townsend, Doucoure, Iwobi, Godfrey, Rondon.

Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Gordon, Davies, Branthwaite, Simms, Dobbin.