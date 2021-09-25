Everton v Norwich City - confirmed team news
- Published
There is just change to the Everton side who lost 3-0 to Aston Villa in their last league outing.
Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford returns after a two-match absence with a shoulder injury. Asmir Begovic drops to the bench.
Everton XI: Pickford, Keane, Allan, Gray, Digne, Mina, Townsend, Doucoure, Iwobi, Godfrey, Rondon.
Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Gordon, Davies, Branthwaite, Simms, Dobbin.
Daniel Farke makes two changes to the Norwich City side who lost 3-1 to Watford.
Pierre Lees-Melou and Ben Gibson replace Billy Gilmour and Milot Rashica.
Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Kabak, Normann, Lees-Melou, Williams, Pukki, McLean, Sargent.
Subs: Gunn, Rupp, Gilmour, Dowell, Rashica, Tzolis, Giannoulis, Idah, Omobamidele.