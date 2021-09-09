Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

The international break has given Norwich City fans a chance to take stock of their new-look squad.

It’s been an exciting summer at Carrow Road, with the club reinvesting the money gained from the sale of Emi Buendia. They have been big spenders by their standards with an outlay of over £50m.

It’s a very different approach from the one that saw the Canaries relegated two seasons ago - but will it work? There is never a guarantee that new signings will have the desired impact.

On The Scrimmage this week we remembered the Norwich City debut and, as it turned out, only appearance of Australian goalkeeper Michael Theoklitos. It was in the infamous 7-1 thrashing by Colchester United in League One in 2009.

Norwich fan Ben East contacted the show to say he thinks the keeper might have been worthy of another chance. Our Canary Contrarian feature invites City supporters to share the opinions that go against the grain. Does Ben have a point?

