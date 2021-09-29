Man Utd 2-1 Villarreal: Solskjaer reaction

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, speaking to BT Sport: "That is what happens at Old Trafford. It has happened so many times before. We had to throw caution to the wind and we got lucky in the end. They are a very hard team to play, a very hard team to beat,. It is a difficult one because we are at home we want to win. But if we don't go and press them they will be happy enough sitting off.

"Sometimes it is not about 'pass there, pass there', it is the crowd - and they have sucked it in before - and when you have Cristiano [Ronaldo] on the pitch you always have a chance. He is so good in front of goal and he has an impact on everyone.

"Jesse [Lingard] is unhappy at not playing more. But you come on an make an impact. That is what he did.

"It is massive for the players, to win a game in this fashion after we lost a game in Berne in that fashion. Every game is hard at this level. You see results you don't see very often, like yesterday. The margins are so small."