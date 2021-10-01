Crystal Palace v Leicester: What does the form show?

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their three home league games this season (won one, drawn two), conceding just one goal at Selhurst Park so far. They’ve only remained unbeaten in their first four home league games in one of the past 24 campaigns (2019-20).

Since keeping back-to-back away clean sheets in February, Leicester have conceded in each of their past 10 away Premier League games. However, they’ve also scored in each of these 10 games, with Blackburn being the last side to have a longer run of both scoring and conceding in top-flight away games (14 between May 2011 and February 2012).