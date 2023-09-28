It's baffling.

I do not understand how David Moyes has never won at Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal or Chelsea [in 72 attempts].

I do not think it is a mentality thing though. Moyes is so thorough with everything he does and his team is really organised.

He understands how to be hard to beat and get everyone behind the ball, but also when to be more expansive.

You look at his teams and say they are hard-working, they grind out results and are sides you would want to play in. A side where you feel like someone would have your back.

It's bizarre and weird but I do not think we can look too far into it. I don't think the players are fazed by it. Just look at the European competitions and where they have finished in the Premier League.

They obviously have got some wonderful players that would want to embrace those games.

Michael Brown was speaking to BBC Sport's Joe Bradshaw

