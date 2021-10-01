Tottenham host Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Aston Villa came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May, the penultimate game of the season.

Spurs shot out of the blocks when Steven Bergwijn stole possession from Marvelous Nakamba and thumped the ball into the roof of the net for the opener.

Sergio Reguilon was on the scoresheet shortly after, slicing his clearance past his own keeper Hugo Lloris for an own goal and Villa equaliser.

The Spain left-back was at fault again for Aston Villa's winner. His poor clearance was collected by Ollie Watkins, who slotted into the bottom corner for his 14th goal of the season.

Spurs, managed at the time by interim boss Ryan Mason, dropped to seventh in the table, denting their hopes of European qualification, while Villa's hopes of a top-half finish had already ended.