Chelsea 3-1 Southampton: Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live: "We saw a fantastic game today for the supporters, a really intense way to play. We came back in a fantastic way but then after the red card it is hard to defend."

On James Ward-Prowse's red card: "I haven't seen it so far. It's always a little bit a problem when we know Mike Dean is VAR because we have not always had a good history with him."

On whether his side may have held on for a point with 11 players: "It's still a long way to go for us. You could feel they were a little bit wobbling and we were absolutely believing in what we were doing."

On the winless start: "Tough. We knew it was a tough season with a tough schedule at the beginning. Yes we have still not won and this is the goal for the future."