Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Arteta reaction

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to BBC Sport: "I think in life you have to show gratitude. These people have stood by this club and these players. This win is for them.

"When you are trying to rebuild and trying to do the right things you have to stay by your values. Now we are creating the connection with our supporters.

"We had great determination, great energy and great quality. I really enjoyed it. I see the belief the players have in what we do [in training]. They have the quality to put it into practice.

"[It is important] they make each other better. It's about raising the level in the team and training. If they all have that mentality then what happened today happens."