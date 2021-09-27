Signs of a 'Rafalution' at Goodison

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Another Goodison victory for Everton, despite a decidedly patchy performance.

The 'Benitez Blues' have now recorded three successive home victories at the start of the season - the first time for the club since 1989.

Everton’s first-half dominance was short of a cutting edge, despite the excellent promptings of Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray.

As injury-ravaged Everton lost their way the Canaries enjoyed a period of territorial dominance, but lacked the spark of inventive ingenuity in the final third and Everton’s defence weren’t unduly troubled.

Four wins and a draw from the opening six Premier League matches is a successful start by anyone’s metrics.

It’s all the more impressive after the managerial upheaval of the summer and the fact that Rafa Benitez has had to work with very limited finances as well as a depleted squad.

There are clearly more challenges ahead but the signs for the 'Rafalution' at Everton look quite promising.