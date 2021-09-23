Crystal Palace v Brighton - Last time out

Crystal Palace host Brighton in the Premier League on Monday - but what happened when the two sides last met in the top flight?

Christian Benteke scored a winner deep into stoppage time as Palace pulled off a remarkable smash and grab raid to win 2-1 at the Amex in February.

Brighton dominated throughout, registering 25 shots to Palace's three, but the Seagulls were made to pay for their profligacy - not for the first time last season.

Palace led at half-time against the run of play from Jean-Philippe Mateta's backheel but Joel Veltman deservedly swept Brighton level after the break.

However, the hosts wasted a slew of second-half chances and Benteke punished them in the fifth minute of time added on with a fine low finish.