Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton: Fantasy football top performers
- Published
A late Neal Maupay equaliser gave Brighton a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the sixth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
The bonus points went to players from both teams:
Neal Maupay (3)
Joel Veltman (2)
Wilfried Zaha & Robert Sanchez (1)
So which Palace and Brighton players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek seven?
Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out