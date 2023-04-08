Analysis: Aston Villa 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Adam Millington, BBC Sport

Unai Emery's impact as Aston Villa boss has been profound.

Before his arrival, Villa had only won two of their opening 11 Premier League games. With he Spaniard at the reins they've now won 11 of his 17 matches.

Saturday's victory over Nottingham Forest helped Villa to move closer towards a spot in Europe, with them now sitting six points behind fifth-placed Tottenham, and they appear to be a team firmly on the up.

Alex Moreno had been one of Villa’s brightest sparks, with the full-back trying to find a way in down the wing, but his threats were regularly nullified.

It took until the second half for the hosts to truly get going at Villa Park, but with the wind behind them after Bertrand Traore was gifted the opening goal they were able to build towards total dominance over their relegation-threatened opposition.

That Ollie Watkins, who has now scored nine goals in his last 11 games, was able to find a way onto the scoresheet as he chipped home in added time was to be expected, but he was kept unusually quiet before the latter stages of the game.

Despite the rather scrappy first half though, and the time it took to seal victory, the win never truly seemed to be in doubt and Villa were always in the ascendency.

With eight games left to go until the season ends - and with last season's points tally already surpassed - their chances of qualifying for Europe seem to get brighter every week.