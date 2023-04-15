Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

Dundee United will have watched Ross County fail to take any points against Aberdeen last night and knew a win would see them go tenth, four goals better off than Kilmarnock.

Their attacking play simply wasn’t sticking in the first-half but Ian Harkes, McGrath, and Niskanen showed their technical ability to all contribute with key passes and goals.

Fight for the sake of fight won’t keep them up, but if it’s coupled with football as good as their second half display, they might just be playing top-flight football next season again.