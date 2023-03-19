Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace: What Arteta said

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to BBC Sport: "The desire and the energy that we put in right from the beginning impressed me most. We were really determined and focused and left Thursday in the past. After playing 120 minutes, they have to come back here and do it again against a team with a lot of needs. Palace have not got the results lately but they have be very tough to beat. But we were dominant and deserved to win the game. Today, in the box when we had those openings, we defined the game in the right way.

On Gabriel Martinelli: "The reaction he had after missing a penalty [on Thursday]. There is always the question, but I asked him yesterday hoe he was and he said: 'I want to be in the team'."

On Bukayo Saka: "He was disappointed not to get a hat-trick. That is what we need. We need our front players firing and making the difference and today they did that again."

On conceding: "Yeah, I am not happy with that. Again it is from a set-piece. We need to improve that."

On being eight points clear: "It feels very good, especially with the way we have played and the results we have picked up. Now we must stop and make sure everyone comes back from the internationals with the same mindset. We have Leeds next and we put the focus there."