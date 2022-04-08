Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa hosting Tottenham in the Premier League.

Here are the key lines:

There is good news for the squad's fitness, with Gerrard saying they are "nearly at full health".

Both Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia had picked up knocks against Wolves, but they have participated in training and should be available.

There is also a return for Marvelous Nakamba, who "had a strong week" on his return from injury.

Gerrard said his side "didn’t turn up until half-time" against Wolves and "we all went away with regret and frustrations".

Following that result, he has called on his side to bounce back against Tottenham: "Tomorrow gives us an opportunity to try to come out of the blocks quicker and try to find a performance over 90 minutes."

The Villa boss is also aware of the threat posed by Saturday's opponents: "Spurs are in great form and they’ve got a top-class manager."

However, he insisted: "You have to remember that over the course of the season, Spurs aren’t unbeatable."

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences