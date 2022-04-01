Transfer news: Gunners line up £20m bid for Spence

Middlesbrough right wing-back Djed Spence, on loan at Nottingham Forest, wants a Premier League move - as Arsenal and Tottenham line up £20m summer bids and Manchester United also keeping an eye on the 21-year-old. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Leicester City hope to persuade midfielder Youri Tielemans to sign a new contract, despite interest from the Gunners and Manchester United. (Team Talk), external

RB Leipzig are set for contract talks with midfielder Christopher Nkunku this summer, but will listen to offers in excess of 75m euros (£63.3m). Manchester United, Liverpool, Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are all monitoring his situation. (ESPN), external

