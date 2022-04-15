Tuchel on Real Madrid, Guehi and Crystal Palace
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final with Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Aside from longer-term absentees Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi, the Blues boss confirmed everyone was available, including Romelu Lukaku who missed the Champions League tie with Real Madrid in midweek.
On the sanctioning of Chelsea director Eugene Tenenbaum: “We read it yesterday and I don’t know the implications but it’s not a further distraction. It’s just one more of the same kind. We still hope things will calm down and be sorted out. We trust the process with the government.”
Tuesday’s game with Real Madrid has left a slightly “bitter” taste: “Confidence-wise, the way we played and winning the game is a real boost but still it’s a disappointment to go out. We put in a fantastic performance and the fact there is a huge knockout game coming is a good thing.”
On selling prospects from the Academy such as Marc Guehi. who will line up against them on Sunday: “These are always individual decisions but at the time it was the right choice and we took it together. Marc has had fantastic development and it has been nice to play against him and see that.”
Tuchel is impressed with Crystal Palace this season: “They have a very energetic team, full of individual quality. They are very dangerous on the counter-attack, very committed and Patrick Vieira has done a fantastic job. We need to be very well prepared to try and control them.”