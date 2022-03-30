Newcastle 'could be without' Ashworth for summer window

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Newcastle’s summer transfer plans have hit a snag after it emerged they could be without the incoming Dan Ashworth for the entire window.

The former Brighton director of football resigned from his post in February and is expected to assume a similar role at Newcastle.

But, after Brighton agreed a “substantial” period of gardening leave with the former Football Association technical director, it is now understood it could be up to nine months.

The two clubs have yet to come to an agreement on a compensation figure.

Newcastle are unwilling to overpay in order to end the leave period, sources say, and point to a similar policy taken by the new owners in January’s transfer window when they walked from deals where the asking price was too step.

Manager Eddie Howe and head of recruitment Steve Nickson led the January push with help from co-owner Amanda Staveley and her partner Mehrdad Ghodoussi.

However, being without the highly-rated Ashworth when the club seeks to step up its recruitment strategy would be a blow given that talks first began last December.