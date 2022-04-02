Watford boss Roy Hodgson says his side have "more to give" as they fight to stay in the Premier League.

The Hornets remain in trouble in the relegation zone after losing 2-0 against title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield.

They are three points from safety with eight games of the season left although Everton - the team immediately above them - have three games in hand.

"There was a lot there we can take forward. We have to take anything good into our last games," added Hodgson after his side's 20th league defeat of the season.

"We've got more to give."

Liverpool scored their opening goal moments after Juraj Kucka had been denied by a fine save from Alisson, while Joao Pedro wasted a glorious chance to equalise before the home side doubled their lead.

"The spirit is good," added Hodgson. "That was shown in today's performance and the last one against Southampton.

"They are prepared to work hard enough. We just need to produce the quality football to score the goals."