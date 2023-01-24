Antonio Conte said he wants to help Harry Kane win trophies at Tottenham after his record-equalling goal secured a 1-0 win over Fulham.

Kane equalled Jimmy Greaves' record as Spurs' all-time top scorer with his 266th goal for the club in Monday's victory at Craven Cottage.

While it's another personal landmark for Kane, Conte hopes to help secure trophies that have so far evaded his captain.

He said: "Today, he was amazing. I think he scored a fantastic goal - the execution, to control the ball, then to kick it in that way. Only a world-class striker can score this goal.

"Harry played with a fever and he was not so good, but he wanted to play because he understood the moment.

"He understood he is a point of reference for us, for me, for the other players and, with Hugo [Lloris], they are the two players who are a point of reference for the dressing room.

"For sure, I would like to help him and me - also his team-mates - to try to do something important: to win something with Tottenham.

"Tottenham is in his heart and it should be good if together we were able to win something.

"It is important to have this record, but I think it could be more important if you win a trophy."