Julen Lopetegui sais Ruben Neves "is a Wolves players and will continue to be a Wolves player", amid rumoured interest from Barcelona.

When asked if there is any truth in the speculation, the Wolves boss said: "I understand your interest about the transfer window, but you have to understand in the same way our interest is only in the match tomorrow.

"I have talked a lot of times that Ruben Neves is a fantastic player. He is a Wolves player and he is going to continue being a Wolves player.

"You can ask me 100 times, but our focus is on tomorrow’s match in the FA Cup. It is a very important competition in England and our focus in this match."

Lopetegui was also asked if it is difficult to prepare for games when star players are being linked with moves away.

He said: "It is not our responsibility. We have to play when they talk about us."