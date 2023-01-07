Motherwell v Hibs: Pick of the stats

statsSNS

  • Only Celtic (12) have scored more goals from set-pieces than Motherwell (nine) in this season’s Scottish Premiership (excluding penalties). However, only Kilmarnock (11) have shipped more such goals than the Steelmen (nine) this term (also excluding penalties). 

  • Hibs have lost their last six away league games, while no side has suffered more away defeats in this season’s Premiership than the Easter Road side (eight, level with Kilmarnock). 

  • Motherwell are winless in six home league games (D2 L4), the longest ongoing such run of any side in this season’s top flight.

  • Hibs are unbeaten in their last four league visits to Motherwell (W2 D2), this after losing four of their previous five top-flight visits beforehand (W1). 