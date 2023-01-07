Motherwell v Hibs: Pick of the stats

Only Celtic (12) have scored more goals from set-pieces than Motherwell (nine) in this season’s Scottish Premiership (excluding penalties). However, only Kilmarnock (11) have shipped more such goals than the Steelmen (nine) this term (also excluding penalties).

Hibs have lost their last six away league games, while no side has suffered more away defeats in this season’s Premiership than the Easter Road side (eight, level with Kilmarnock).

Motherwell are winless in six home league games (D2 L4), the longest ongoing such run of any side in this season’s top flight.