Sean Dyche says Jordan Pickford agreeing a new contract with Everton shows the England goalkeeper is "enjoying our new regime".

Pickford has made 222 appearances for the Toffees but was approaching the last 12 months of his contract at Goodison Park.

When asked about reports Pickford had signed a new deal in his news conference, Dyche said: "He’s a very good player, we know that. A good servant to this football club so far as well and will continue to be that I’m sure.

"I think it’s a sign he’s enjoying our new regime if you like. He’s accepting what we are looking to offer. He has been a fantastic player so we want him to continue doing that.

"Any way we can rub off on him and help him to continue his development will be great if he feels there is stuff.

"I’m learning about Jordan. He has been very open about himself and how he feels here. He has signed a new deal obviously, or is looking to. We think that one’s nearly there.

"Then it’s just an idea of working with these players, finding that bond with them and continuing their development.

"Development is a strange word to use with the older players. He’s done a lot in his career we know that, but there’s all different ways you can rub off on people. I look to do it myself. We’ll be looking where we can to rub off on him."