Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

The thought that, at the halfway point, Wolves would have been outscored so far this season by every other Premier League side but one, would have shaken their fans, had they known it in August.

That they are nevertheless in the top half of the table, only five points outside the top six is, in a way, bizarre.

But this is not a team hanging on grimly. In recent fixtures they have played with growing assurance and confidence - note that their last five league matches have been against other top-half teams. Now, having seemingly set down foundations of granite, Bruno Lage is keen for his team to build, yesterday introducing a modern-style three-word agenda: “consistency, personality, talent”.

Nice slogan. Can they live up to it? There is every reason to think they can.

Last weekend against Sheffield United, Fabio Silva looked like a young footballer enjoying himself, rather than carrying a great burden. If the record signing can find his feet in the league, there may be assistance or even competition for Raul Jimenez at last.

There are still concerns: the size of the squad, although reinforcements are coming soon, if only from the physio room; the apparently eternal speculation about Adama Traore, and whether Spurs or anyone else will eventually produce a persuasive offer; and temporarily at least, the absence of Romain Saiss, at the Africa Cup of Nations.

So far though, Lage and his cheery band of players have cleared all these hurdles and more. The second half of Wolves’ Premier League programme opens with them quietly confident of repeating their September win over Southampton – that game was a grind, but Wolves are a slicker unit now, and are eager to score some goals to prove it.