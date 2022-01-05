Liverpool fans have their say on the transfer window

Jay White, South Wales: Spend whatever it takes for Bellingham. Add Keita in a swap deal. Whatever it takes. It's time for FSG to reinvest and build around an aging first team. New contracts were great but we need investment in the squad depth. Bring in a wide forward of a high standard that isn’t African so we have better options during Afcon eg Raphinha from Leeds, Neres from Ajax and maybe Doku for the future.

Graeme, North West: Liverpool rely too heavily on Salah and (to a lesser extent) Mane who both play full games at that relentless Liverpool pace. This would go down like a lead balloon over the park but I think Richarlison would be a great buy as he can play either side, works his socks off and would be a regular contributor of goals and assists. He might also encourage Mane to take his game up a level. If they were to really push the boat out then maybe Raphinha too? £100 million might be enough to land both.

David Burke, Merseyside: Traore from Wolves to make up for Mane and Salah.

Have your say on Liverpool's transfer window here