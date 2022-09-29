Brighton defender Adam Webster believes new manager Robert De Zerbi could take the club's possession-based style of play to a new level.

Speaking to the club website, he said: "You always want to play in teams that are in possession, that control the game and I feel like we’re going to go to a new level with that.

"It suits us – Dunky, Joel and me are all comfortable in possession, we love to have the ball and it’s music to our ears. Hopefully it will help us all improve.

"Normally when a new head coach comes in it’s because a team is struggling and then there’s pressure to come in and get results. But this situation doesn’t happen often.

"We’re in a very good place, we’ve got very good cohesion in the group so it’s just about how he can take that forward for us.

"Because of the international break we’ve had a small squad training but it gives the gaffer and his staff more time to settle in which is good."