Brendan Rodgers says he will need to “reinvigorate” his Leicester squad after a tough season spent in the middle of the Premier League table.

The Foxes finished fifth in each of the past two campaigns, but have struggled for consistency in 2021-22 after a raft of injuries.

“We have been aggressive and hard to play against,” he said . “And we have tried to embrace the challenge and play with identity.

“But this year has been tough and we need to reinvigorate the squad. Even when you are succeeding, success can bring a comfort.

“We are not one of the top squads who can take one out and bring someone else in. The summer is an important time for us.”