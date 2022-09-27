N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

Thank goodness we can move away from Nations League football and return to the important business of the Premier League this weekend - and what a way to get back to it with the Manchester derby.

There are so many happy derby day memories, including Dennis Law’s backheel in 1974 which, despite most City claims, didn’t actually relegate United - because of results elsewhere, they would have been relegated whatever the result at Old Trafford that day.

Then there was the 5-1 win at Maine Road in 1989 by the team built around the FA Youth Cup-winning squad of 1986, including the likes of Paul Lake, Ian Brightwell, Steve Redmond and David White. I fondly remember Andy Hinchcliffe running round the ground holding up five fingers.

Then Edin Dzeko went one further, during the derby day demolition in 2011, by holding up six digits!

Let’s hope lots more sky blue digits are raised on Sunday, although it looks as though City will have to do it without John Stones, who picked up a hamstring injury playing for England against Germany at Wembley... in the Nations League.