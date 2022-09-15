Cooper praises 'deserved' England spot for Henderson
- Published
Steve Cooper is delighted on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson has returned to the England squad - but expects nothing less than another fine performance in Friday's Premier League match with Fulham.
Henderson's career has stalled at parent club Manchester United and he joined Forest determined to make a statement.
The 25-year-old's England call-up comes just six games into his time in the East Midlands.
"I am really pleased for him - he's been excellent," Cooper said. "I know how important it is for him to play for England in terms of his personal objectives.
"He's really committed to his work here and what we're trying to do and he really enjoys it.
"He just needs to make sure he plays well tomorrow!"
Henderson has made the fourth-most saves in the Premier League this season (25 to England rival Nick Pope's 28), including two penalties.
Cooper continued: "I want him to keep striving to improve, to be obsessed with keeping clean sheets, making saves and distributing the ball well.
"We love having him here, competitive soul that he is."