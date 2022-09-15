S﻿teve Cooper is delighted on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson has returned to the England squad - but expects nothing less than another fine performance in Friday's Premier League match with Fulham.

H﻿enderson's career has stalled at parent club Manchester United and he joined Forest determined to make a statement.

The 25-year-old's England call-up comes just six games into his time in the East Midlands.

"﻿I am really pleased for him - he's been excellent," Cooper said. "I know how important it is for him to play for England in terms of his personal objectives.

"﻿He's really committed to his work here and what we're trying to do and he really enjoys it.

"﻿He just needs to make sure he plays well tomorrow!"

Henderson has made the fourth-most saves in the Premier League this season (25 to England rival Nick Pope's 28), including two penalties.

Cooper continued: "﻿I want him to keep striving to improve, to be obsessed with keeping clean sheets, making saves and distributing the ball well.

"﻿We love having him here, competitive soul that he is."