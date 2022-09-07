Conor McNamara, BBC Radio 5 Live

Anything is a gamble in football, but Erling Haaland to Manchester City seemed right on paper - and it's proved even better in reality.

We've run out of superlatives for him already - 12 goals in seven games - and already in the Champions League he has 25 goals in 20 games. The numbers are frightening.

He was brought in to increase City's chances of winning the Champions League. This was the statement.

Added to that, Manuel Akanji looked really good on his City debut. You can see he has education in the game and, on first look, he's similar to Vincent Kompany.

He was the one defenders they gave the ball to and he brought it out.

He's a player moulded to what Pep Guardiola wants.

