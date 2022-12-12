What can be expected at Aberdeen's AGM?

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

The 119th Aberdeen FC AGM takes place at Pittodrie tonight... what can be expected to be mentioned?

Shareholders will almost certainly be seeking a status report from chairman Dave Cormack about plans for a new beachfront stadium.

The proposal is part of the city council's beach masterplan.

A recent council report has suggested the club must find the money for a stand alone stadium.

The club's latest set of annual accounts, which reported an operating loss of £5.29 million, is also sure to be source of discussion.