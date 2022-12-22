Celtic v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

Celtic are unbeaten in their last 24 meetings with St Johnstone in all competitions, winning 21 and drawing three since a 2-1 defeat in May 2016.

Celtic have won five of their six previous home league games played on Christmas Eve, failing only in a goalless draw with Falkirk in 1921. Their last match on this date was a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock in 2011.

St Johnstone are without a win in 13 away games at Celtic in all competitions, drawing three and losing 10 since winning 1-0 in March 2015.