Kamara wins Finland player of year award

R﻿angers midfielder Glen Kamara has been named Finland's men's player of the year for the first time.

T﻿he 27-year-old helped Rangers reach the Europa League final and win the Scottish Cup in 2022, as well as playing all six of Finland's Nations League fixtures as they finished second in Nations League Group B3.

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.