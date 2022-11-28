Mitro has World Cup impact
- Published
Aleksandar Mitrovic got his World Cup moving with a goal in Serbia's 3-3 draw with Cameroon.
His side were 3-1 up thanks to his finish but gave the lead away in the final 30 minutes.
Skip twitter post
7 - Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored seven goals in his last six games for Serbia in all competitions, with the Fulham striker becoming the first player to score more than once at the World Cup for the nation. Poacher. pic.twitter.com/CZT6yN0OpU— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post