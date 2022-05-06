Foxes have plenty to be proud of

Charlie Slater, BBC East Midlands Today sports reporter in Rome

I’ve been fortunate to follow football domestically and internationally for 20 years, the last 10 professionally, and rarely have I known an atmosphere like I witnessed at the Stadio Olimpico last night.

The noise was deafening from an hour before kick-off as the Roma fans sang club songs and waved red and yellow flags.

Perhaps this atmosphere played a part in Roma’s quick start against a young Leicester team, many of whom won’t have played in a cauldron quite like it.

Before the match, Roma fans displayed a huge banner that translated to English read: “Everyone in Britain dreads the name of the Romans”.

Ironic then that it was an Englishman whose goal separated the two teams and managed by such a familiar face in the English game, Jose Mourinho.

Leicester will rightly bemoan a poor performance from the match referee, but their biggest issue was again their struggle to defend set-pieces, an Achilles heel now so well established that it’s surely the focus of many opponents.

Perhaps the Foxes will be stronger for a season without Thursday night football, allowing them to rebuild and focus on the Premier League.

They have plenty to proud of from this season’s European tour. The next will have to wait a while.

As for Roma, the eternal city managed by a man who looks to continue his success in Europe for eternity, they’ll meet Feyenoord in Albania and you’d be hard pressed to convince me that another Mourinho masterclass isn’t around the corner.