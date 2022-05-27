'If Liverpool do what they do, Real will struggle'

If Liverpool play at full intensity on Saturday then they "could blow this Real Madrid side away" in the Champions League final.

That's the view of BBC Radio 5 Live Euro Leagues journalists Kristof Terreur and Guillem Balague, who previewed a mouthwatering battle between two of European heavyweights in Paris.

"Jurgen Klopp is all about intensity," said Terreur. "They have the capacity to blow this Real side away, and that's what you'd expect them to do."

And Balague agreed. "If Liverpool do what they normally do, then Real will struggle," he said.

"Their defence will drop deep and their midfield also. They are a worse team than Liverpool - no-one will argue that. Some of the football they played to reach the final was terrible."

Balague did strike a cautionary note, though, after Real produced three stirring comebacks to beat Paris St-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City.

"They have so much quality and they will not give up," he added.

"It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. If Liverpool go two goals up, they need to make sure they score a third."

Listen to the special edition of the Euro Leagues, direct from Paris, on BBC Sounds