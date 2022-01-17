Newcastle defence exposed again as Watford snatch point

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

This latest setback for Newcastle will lead to more questions about their ability to avoid the drop so soon after a takeover that was supposed to send the club heading in the opposite direction.

There have been new owners, a new manager, the signing of England full-back Kieran Trippier, plus the arrival of £25m striker Chris Wood, who made an uninspiring debut despite a couple of half-chances.

But they are yet to see a bounce to move them above their relegation rivals, and once again their fallibility in central defence was exposed.

The bitter pill for Newcastle fans was in stark contrast to the delight for Watford fans in snatching a point after a scrappy affair that could have been easily filed as a relegation dogfight.

But for Claudio Ranieri's side, who included three new signings in Hassane Kamara, Samir and Edo Kayembe, and had Ben Foster, Emmanuel Dennis and Josh King back in the line-up, it was reward for their perseverance.

They looked like they would pay for several wasted chances from a counter-attacking approach that caused Newcastle problems - but their physical, rapid striking duo of Joao Pedro and King had the last laugh in front of the Gallowgate End.